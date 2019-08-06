Hayley Parsons appointed a non-executive director of Cardiff Blues

Hayley Parsons, pictured with Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland, founded price comparison website Gocompare.com in 2006

Hayley Parsons has been appointed a non-executive director of Cardiff Blues, the first female to serve on the region's board.

In 2015 Parsons unsuccessfully attempted to become the first female member of the Welsh Rugby Union board.

The founder of price comparison website Gocompare, she sold her stake in the company for almost £44m.

Blues chairman Alun Jones says the move is designed to modernise corporate governance and increase diversity.

"Hayley has a diverse and hugely successful business background and will bring strong commercial, marketing and social media experience, which will be beneficial to the region's business plan," Jones said.

"This is just the latest step in the modernisation of our board and our corporate governance and demonstrates our desire to become more diverse and representative of all of our stakeholders."

Jones has admitted the region has been struggling financially, but they recently settled a long standing dispute with Cardiff Athletic Club who own the Arms Park Stadium

Parsons, 45, is the first addition to the region's board since Jones became chairman in January 2019, and is a keen rugby follower.

"I am very proud to be the first female board member of the Cardiff Blues. I am a huge supporter of Wales in terms of its economy, its people and the its potential, as well as Welsh rugby and the regions," she said.

"I will be looking at things from a fresh perspective and with a new approach.

"There's a huge amount of potential here and there's a lot more we could, and should, be doing to achieve that and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in and helping in any way I can."

Cwmbran-born Parsons is a member of Inspire Wales, an investment consortium made up of 20 successful Welsh business people, and was made an OBE in 2012.