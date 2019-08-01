Javier Rojas Alvarez: Cornish Pirates re-sign former Argentina fly-half

Javier Rojas Alvarez
Javier Rojas Alvarez represented Argentina at the 2016 Olympics and has played club rugby in his homeland, France, South Africa and Italy

Cornish Pirates' former Argentina fly-half Javier Rojas Alvarez has signed a new one-year contract.

The 28-year-old joined last summer and left at the end of last season after scoring 121 points in 21 appearances.

"I am just delighted that we have managed to twist Javier's arm," said Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"He originally returned home for family reasons and a life choice but through staying in touch and conversations has had a change of heart."

