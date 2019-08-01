Women's Premier 15s: Saracens start 2019-20 season at Bristol Bears

Saracens beat Harlequins 33-17 in April's Premier 15s final

Women's Premier 15s holders Saracens will start the new season at Bristol Bears on the weekend 21-22 September.

Last season's runners-up Harlequins open their season at home to Richmond.

Loughborough Lightning and Wasps host Darlington Mowden Park and Worcester respectively, with Gloucester-Hartpury at Firwood Waterloo.

The Premier 15s is heading into its third campaign, with the top four teams entering the end-of-season play-offs before the final on 30 May.

"Last season, the standard of the league was fantastic and it was great to see so many players go on to represent the Red Roses (England) and perform on the international stage," said RFU Head of Women's Performance Nicky Ponsford.

"We are expecting the competition to be even tighter than it was last year which is great for all of us and really underlines how competitive the league has become."

Harlequins will play their annual Game Changer fixture against Wasps at The Stoop on 11 April, with Wasps hosting Richmond in the Big Swarm the following weekend.