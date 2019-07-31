Jannes Kirsten: Exeter Chiefs sign Blue Bulls lock on one-year deal

Jannes Kirsten (left) will give Exeter options in the back five of the scrum

Exeter have signed lock Jannes Kirsten from South African Super Rugby side the Blue Bulls on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old joined the Bulls in 2012 and this will be his first time playing for another club.

Kirsten, who can also play back row, is the sixth signing of the summer for Chiefs' director of rugby Rob Baxter.

Kirsten told the club website: "If you ask any South African player, they want to come here and have a taste of the Premiership."

The Sandy Park club have already welcomed Tom Price, Will Witty, Stuart Hogg, Stan South and Jordon Poole as new arrivals this summer.

The Chiefs start the season on 21 September with a home encounter against West country rivals Bath in the Premiership Rugby Cup.