Suva Ma'asi: Cornish Pirates sign former England youth international
Cornish Pirates have signed former England youth player Suva Ma'asi.
The 21-year-old is the son of former Pirates and Tonga hooker Viliami Ma'asi and has been part of Northampton and Yorkshire Carnegie's academies.
"In the process of converting from a midfield back into a hooker, Suva is someone who has all the attributes," said Pirates boss Chris Stirling.
"With an excellent work ethic and character, he ticks the boxes and is an outstanding young man."