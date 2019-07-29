Miles Normandale: Ex Cardiff Blues lock given two-year drug ban

Miles Normandale signed for Cardiff Blues from Cardiff Met in 2013, playing 10 times in the Pro14 and Anglo-Welsh Cup over the next two years

Former Cardiff Blues lock Miles Normandale has been banned for two years following an anti-doping rule violation.

Normandale tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene following an out-of-competition test during a Cardiff RFC training session in September 2018.

The 27-year-old was found guilty at a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) Tribunal in July.

Normandale will be able to play again on 20 September, 2020.

Clomiphene is an anti-estrogenic modulator.

Normandale said he had taken clomiphene tablets for a week in April 2018 as a bid to boost testosterone and improve his physique ahead of a holiday to Australia, during which he intended to propose to his girlfriend.

At the time he believed his rugby career to be over, having picked up a serious ankle injury while playing for Cardiff RFC in November 2017 and seen his contract terminated by the club.

The second-row re-signed for Cardiff RFC in August 2018 and thought the effects of clomiphene would leave his system after 11 weeks having looked at information on the internet.

Normandale was handed a two-year ban but not found to have intentionally violated rules for the enhancement of performance.

"Athletes at all levels of sport must adhere to the principle of strict liability at all times," said UKAD's chief executive, Nicole Sapstead.

"Image and Performance Enhancing Drugs (IPEDs) can remain in the body for a significant period of time so, regardless of whether an athlete is going through injury rehabilitation, taking a break from sport or actively competing, they must always be aware of the consequences of any substances they are putting into their systems."

Normandale also played for Rotherham in the English Championship.