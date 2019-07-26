Yorkshire Carnegie: RFU Board decide club can remain in Championship

Headingley rugby stadium
Yorkshire Carnegie finished sixth in England's second tier last season

Yorkshire Carnegie will remain in the Championship for 2019-20, the Rugby Football Union have said, provided they meet conditions after entering into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

However, Carnegie could be handed a 28-point deduction unless all creditors agree to the CVA's terms by 9 August.

Former Bath and Wasps player Martyn Wood was named as the Yorkshire side's new director of rugby on Wednesday.

The financially-troubled side had their CVA approved by creditors in June.

An RFU statement added: "If the club stays up despite the points deduction, or would have been relegated anyway even without the points deduction, then there is a further deduction in the following season.

"The case remains subject to review."

