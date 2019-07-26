Champions League: Scottish Rugby 'have looked at' Murrayfield final bid

Celtic beat Hearts 3-0 in last season's Scottish League Cup semi-final at Murrayfield

Scottish Rugby have "given some consideration" to bidding to host a Champions League final at Murrayfield, says chief operating officer Dominic McKay.

A pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Napoli on Sunday has sold out the 67,000-seat ground in Edinburgh.

McKay says Scottish Rugby has also discussed the possibility of hosting a major international football match.

"We would always welcome conversations with any rights holder," he said.

"Whether that's the European Cup, or the Rugby World Cup, we're open for business and we want to make sure this wonderful asset is enjoyed by as many people as possible."

Murrayfield hosted Celtic's European games while Parkhead was used for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as Hearts' matches while Tynecastle was being redeveloped. It also played host to a Scottish League Cup semi-final between those two clubs last October.

The Scottish FA had examined the possibility of moving to Murrayfield before coming to an agreement with Queen's Park for the purchase of the national football stadium at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

And McKay said any bid for football matches would have to be done after talks with the Scottish FA.

"We have a great relationship with our friends at the SFA and collaboration is very important," McKay told BBC Scotland. "Whatever we do in future, we're likely to do in collaboration.

"We'd be delighted to host any major events. It's something we're always keeping under constant review. A Champions League final coming to Edinburgh would be fitting of a country and the city."