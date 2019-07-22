Owen Bennett: Tributes paid after rugby player dies aged 21

Former Dragons age-group player Owen Bennett had recently joined Nelson from Caerphilly

Tributes have been paid to Nelson RFC hooker Owen Bennett, who has died at the age of 21.

Bennett represented Dragons at age-group level while coming through the ranks at Caerphilly. He had recently joined Division One East side Nelson.

"Absolutely devastated today to hear of the passing of one of our newly signed players Owen Bennett," read a statement on Nelson RFC's Facebook page.

"Owen was a promising prospect and an all-round great character."

Bennett was a former pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni in Blackwood, south Wales.

Caerphilly also paid tribute on social media: "We as a club are absolutely devastated today to hear of the passing of one of our players Owen Bennett.

"Owen was a great character on and off the pitch. He brought a smile to everyone's face. His passing will leave a huge void at the club.

"Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends tonight. Our thoughts are with them all at this very sad time."