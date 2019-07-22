Shae Tucker: Cornish Pirates sign New Zealand-born centre

Shae Tucker has not played club rugby in England before

Cornish Pirates have signed New Zealand-born centre Shae Tucker.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year contract and has previously played Mitre 10 Cup rugby for Hawkes Bay and North Harbour in his homeland.

Tucker has also played for New Zealand Universities and North Otago in the Heartland Championship.

"He is a player who has all the attributes to succeed in professional rugby," Pirates director of rugby Chris Stirling said.