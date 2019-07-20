Lodz Sevens: England finish third in Pool C in final round of Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series

England's only victory on day one in Lodz came when they beat Russia 24-17

England finished third in Pool C at the Lodz Sevens in the final round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series.

Academy manager John Brake's young side were defeated by Georgia and Germany but managed to beat Russia.

This follows England's qualifying tournament success last weekend, which saw them book Great Britain's place at the Olympic Sevens tournament in Tokyo next year.

In the women's event in Kharkiv, England lost all three of their games.

They finished bottom of Pool B as they were beaten 17-5 by Belgium and then thumped 31-0 by the Netherlands.

Their day ended with a 34-7 loss to Russia as coach James Bailey also named an inexperienced side after they too won their Olympic qualifying tournament last weekend.

