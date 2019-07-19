Michael van Vuuren: Northampton Saints sign hooker from Bath

Michael van Vuuren has made 25 Premiership appearances

Northampton Saints have signed hooker Michael van Vuuren from Bath.

The 27-year-old former South Africa Under-20 international is qualified to represent England and moves to Saints following his loan spell with London Irish in the Championship last season.

Van Vuuren has also played for Free State Cheetahs, Stade Français, Eastern Province Kings and Leicester Tigers.

"He has experience beyond his years," Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club's website.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge with him which I'm sure some of our younger hookers can tap into.

"He's ripped into training already and will offer us some great competition for the shirt in that front row this season."