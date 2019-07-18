Alun Wyn Jones: Captain named Welsh Rugby Writers' Association player of the year

From the section

Alun Wyn Jones has just extended his national dual contract with Wales and Ospreys until 2021

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has been named the Welsh Rugby Writers' Association player of the year.

Jones led Wales to the Grand Slam and was named the 2019 Six Nations player of the tournament.

The 33-year-old beat fellow Grand Slam winner Liam Williams, who was also part of the Saracens team who won the Premiership and Champions Cup double.

Cardiff Blues back Owen Lane was named most promising player ahead of Wales wing Josh Adams.