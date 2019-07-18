RGC name Matt Silva as new head coach

Matt Silva represented Wales B and won a Rugby League cap for Wales as a player and coached Bridgend for three seasons

Matt Silva has been appointed as the successor to Mark Jones as the new RGC head coach.

Silva helped Bridgend from Premiership relegation before leaving his role with the Ravens where he was replaced by Steve Jones.

Ex Wales wing Mark Jones left the north Wales role in May 2019 after three years in charge.

"Taking on this role is a big but very exciting challenge and I can't wait to get started," said Silva.

Defence coach Latham Tawhai remains as defence coach and former Scarlets prop Phil John as forwards coach in the short term but has decided to stand down at the end of September after three years in the role.

Silva will also support the North Wales Academy to develop players from across the region.