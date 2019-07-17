Pro14 Boxing Day derbies return in Wales

Scarlets' Ken Owens chases Keelon Giles of Ospreys. The teams meet on Boxing Day in the 2019-20 season

Boxing Day derbies will return for Welsh regions in the Pro14 in 2019-20 after a break last season.

Cardiff Blues will face Dragons at home and Scarlets host Ospreys.

The season kicks off later than usual on 27 September because of the Rugby World Cup and will not end until June.

Ulster host Ospreys on the opening day, with Cardiff Blues at Southern Kings on Saturday, 28 September, when Dragons are away to Munster and Scarlets host Connacht.

The fixtures, published on 17 July, confirm five rounds of matches will be played during the Rugby World Cup, which runs from 20 September until 2 November.

The other derby dates in Wales are on 21 December, when Dragons host Scarlets and Ospreys are home to the Blues.

On 3 January it's Blues v Scarlets and a day later Dragons host Ospreys.

The final two derbies are on Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 18 April when Ospreys face Dragons and Scarlets play Cardiff Blues.

In a change to previous seasons, the Scarlets and Ospreys will be the home teams for the games at the neutral venue.

The fixtures are the first to be released wince the conferences were reorganised, meaning come of the teams will be facing each other home and away for the first time since the expansion to 14 teams in 2017-18.