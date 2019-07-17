Pro14: Ulster to host Ospreys on opening night

Ulster lost out to Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 semi finals last season

Ulster will host Ospreys on the opening night of the 2019/20 Pro14 season.

Dan McFarland's side will have home advantage for the 27 September match with Glasgow Warriors away to Cheetahs in the opening game of the day.

Leinster will start their title defence away to Benetton on 28 September while Munster host Dragons and Connacht will visit Scarlets on the opening weekend.

The start of the league has been delayed by a month to accommodate the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The first five rounds of the tournament will take place during the tournament in Japan to help avoid a clash with the 2020 Six Nations.

More to follow.