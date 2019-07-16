Rugby World Cup: Scotland's Magnus Bradbury relishing race for place

Magnus Bradbury is focused on a complete performance to impress Gregor Townsend

Edinburgh back-row Magnus Bradbury has vowed to improve his consistency as he seeks to secure a place in Scotland's World Cup squad.

Bradbury was part of the 42-man training squad that flew out to Portugal earlier this month, but that number will be reduced to 31 for the start of the tournament in Japan.

He knows head coach Gregor Townsend has plenty of back-row options.

"You can't pick one right now," Bradbury said.

"The whole season - guys like Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson - all these guys have been quality.

"John Barclay has just come back from a big injury and he's been quality as well.

"It would be awesome to be in the squad. Since my suspension, it's been about getting back playing for Edinburgh - then playing for Scotland after my injury. Hopefully I can keep the good run of form going and get called up. It would mean a lot."

Bradbury admits there is a friendly rivalry between the players seeking selection.

"We might all be mates, laughing and joking every day, but there's always the World Cup in the back of everyone's head," he said.

One thing that Bradbury knows he must improve on is his consistency over a full match, something the Scotland head coach has spoken to him about.

Scotland will face Georgia and France in the next two months, both at Murrayfield and abroad, as they continue their preparations for the start of the World Cup.

"He talks to me about being that physical presence in the back row," Bradbury added.

"I've been guilty before of playing well and putting in a good shift for 50-60 minutes and then poorly for the last 20.

"So, for me, it's first of all about playing well but also playing well for the full 80 minutes."