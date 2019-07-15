Rory Duncan: Worcester Warriors allow head coach to talk to other clubs

Rory Duncan was director of rugby at South African side Cheetahs before signing for Warriors in February 2018

Worcester Warriors have given head coach Rory Duncan permission to talk to other clubs.

South African side Southern Kings are reported to have the 41-year-old on a four-man shortlist, which prompted Warriors to release a club statement.

"The club has put in place a strategic plan for the future of Warriors," it said. "We do not envisage Rory Duncan being part of those plans.

"Therefore we've given Rory permission to seek opportunities elsewhere."

Having been earmarked as a potential long-term successor to Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons, Duncan remains a Warriors staff member for now, as he is under contract until the end of next season.

Duncan was director of rugby with South Africa, coaching the PRO14 side before he came to Sixways in May 2018.

Warriors finished 10th in the Premiership last season, above Leicester and relegated Newcastle, winning a club record nine of their 22 games.