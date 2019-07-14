Women's Rugby Super Series: New Zealand beat England to win title

Wickliffe was in clinical form for New Zealand in San Diego

Women's Rugby Super Series England: (10) 13 Tries: Scarratt Cons: Scarratt Pens: Scarratt 2 New Zealand: (15) 28 Tries: Wickliffe 3 Cons: Cocksedge 2 Pens: Cocksedge 3

England missed out on the Women's Rugby Super Series title as New Zealand recorded a 28-13 victory in San Diego.

Unbeaten England needed to avoid defeat against the world champions, who lost to France in their third match.

The Black Ferns, who beat England in the 2017 World Cup final, led 15-10 at half-time after two tries from centre Renee Wickliffe.

They pressurised again after the break and Wickliffe completed a hat-trick to ensure they remained world number one.

England were 10-3 ahead after nine minutes when Emily Scarratt collected a Zoe Harrison pass and powered over before converting the try.

But New Zealand scored twice in three minutes, Kendra Cocksedge evading a series of tackles and finding Wickliffe, who went over in the corner. Wickliffe then intercepted a loose pass to score unopposed.

England had trailed at half-time in both of their previous two matches, 5-0 against Canada and 18-5 against France, but they could find no way through against their physical opponents, who worked the ball neatly with Theresa Fitzpatrick freeing Wickliffe to complete a fine hat-trick.

Scrum-half Cocksedge, winning her 51st cap, was in fine form with the boot, landing five of her six kicks as England slipped to their seventh defeat in eight against the formidable world champions.

