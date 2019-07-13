Olympic rugby sevens qualifying: England men & women into quarter-finals

Norton scored in each of the three group matches

England's men advanced to the quarter-finals of the Olympic qualifying Sevens tournament in France.

They began with a 40-0 win over Lithuania and then came from 5-0 down at half-time to beat Georgia 24-5.

A 33-7 win over Germany ensured they topped Pool C and set up a quarter-final with Italy on Sunday.

In the women's event in Kazan, England lost 26-5 to Russia in their final match to finish second in Pool B and they face Ireland in the quarter-final.

England are hoping to secure Olympic qualification on behalf of Great Britain with the winners of the two tournaments qualifying directly for next year's Games in Tokyo.

The teams ranked second and third will be put through to participate in the world repechage tournament organised by World Rugby.

After thrashing Lithuania, the men's team had a scare as they had to overturn a half-time deficit against Georgia.

Dan Norton, who scored four tries on the day, got England back into the match, before Harry Glover added a second and Charlton Kerr's two late scores sealed victory.

The women's team scored 17 tries in registering 109 unanswered points in their opening matches but then struggled against Russia.

Trailing 19-0 going into the second half, they saw Deborah Fleming cross in the corner to reduce the deficit but the hosts added a late try under the posts to secure the victory.