A guide to Welsh rugby's pre-season fixtures

Dragons beat Scarlets 34-32 on Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup beginning in Japan on 20 September, the start of the Pro14 has been pushed back a month to the weekend of September 27-29.

The Welsh regions will be looking to improve on last year's results, with Ospreys the only Welsh representative in the European Champions Cup.

Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and Dragons will compete for the second-tier European Challenge Cup.

But before the new season begins, the regions warm up with these friendlies.

Friday, 30 August

Ospreys v Hartpury RFC (Kick-off: 19:30 BST): Ospreys return to their former home at the Gnoll as they host the English Championship side.

Saturday, 7 September

Jersey Reds v Scarlets (Kick-off: 15:00 BST): Brad Mooar's first game in charge of the Scarlets will be a pre-season clash against the English Championship side in Saint Peter.

Saturday, 14 September

Dragons v Scarlets (Kick-off: 16:00 BST): Dragons will be looking for back-to-back wins over the west Walians after their Judgement Day victory.

Edinburgh v Ospreys (Kick-off 15:00 BST): Ospreys travel to BT Murrayfield to take on last season's Champions Cup quarter-finalists.

Bedford Blues v Cardiff Blues (Kick-off 16:00): Cardiff take on the English Championship side in what will be a battle of the blues at Goldington Road.