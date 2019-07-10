Mitch Lees: Exeter Chiefs forward to join CA Brive for 2019-20 season

Mitch Lees' last Exeter appearance was against Bath in the Premiership in March

Lock Mitch Lees has left Exeter Chiefs after five years at Sandy Park, agreeing a move to French Top 14 side Brive for the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old, who joined from London Welsh in the summer of 2014, made 113 appearances for Exeter.

"Mitch didn't get a lot of game time last season due to injuries and the form of others," said Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"We've all agreed to release Mitch from his contract with immediate effect."