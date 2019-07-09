Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain to stay at Ospreys

Alun Wyn Jones made his first Wales appearance against Argentina in Puerto Madryn in June, 2006

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has signed a new contract to keep him at Ospreys until June 2021.

The announcement ended months of speculation over the British and Irish Lion's future after the 2019 World Cup.

The 33-year-old lock remains contracted to Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union.

"It is the right decision for my career at this point in time, along with my personal ambitions on and off the field, my welfare and needs of my family," said Jones on social media.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to tell you directly, in particular to the Ospreys supporters and all those who have supported me during my career to date."

Jones made his debut for Ospreys in 2005 and has spent his entire senior career there, during which he has made 125 Wales appearances and nine for the Lions on tours in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

He had been linked with moves to Bath and Bristol, but will remain at Liberty Stadium "after serious consideration and taking stock of all options".

The British and Irish Lions will be touring South Africa in 2021, when Jones will be 35.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced it was planning to scrap national dual contracts but this extension for the Wales captain appears to be an exception.

"This announcement is a huge boost for Welsh rugby," said WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.

"I'm sure the news will delight Wales and Ospreys supporters alike as he continues to inspire the next generation.

"The extension allows the WRU and the Ospreys to continue working together with Alun Wyn to ensure he has the very best of environments to thrive in."

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said: "Alun Wyn is a man I have the upmost respect for. He is greatly admired not just because of what he's achieved and what he represents as a local boy playing for his home region and country, but importantly because of the ambition and level of performance he consistently displays.

"He's a tremendous individual and a winner with a deep hunger for the Ospreys to be successful on and off the field.

"Alun Wyn has spent his entire career with the Ospreys and I expect him to continue his legacy as a player, and well beyond his playing days."