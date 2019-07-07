Owen Lane: Uncapped wing aims to thrive among Wales 'legends'

Owen Lane (left) is another graduate of Whitchurch High School, the Cardiff school that produced Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton and the Wales football team's record scorer Gareth Bale

Cardiff Blues wing Owen Lane says he is glad he has shrugged off injury issues to take his place among Wales "legends" in their World Cup training camp.

Lane is one of two uncapped players in the 42-man group which will be reduced to 31 for the World Cup in Japan.

The 21-year-old admits he is still wrapping his head around the fact he is training with Wales' top players.

"I find it surreal to be surrounded by players I have grown up watching," he explained. "It is pretty special."

Wales will travel to Switzerland and Turkey for training camps and face England and Ireland in home away and matches with the final World Cup squad named at the beginning of September.

Lane is hoping to progress from being a little star-struck and happy to be training with Wales to being a World cup contender.

"Hopefully I can learn a bit of the players on and off the field and I can emulate them," said Lane.

"As a youngster growing up you look at players like Alun Wyn Jones and Jonathan Davies. They are not just Wales legends they are [British and Irish] Lions legends.

"You aspire to be in this environment. I find it odd I am training with them but everybody has been welcoming.

"Now I am here I realise how hard it is to try and stay here and get yourself in that World Cup squad.

"Once you are in a camp like this, you don't want to let it go."

Lane had been earmarked for a squad place earlier but his progress was checked as he suffered untimely injuries before the last three key Wales squad announcements.

"I was pretty disappointed, even though I wasn't in the squads before; I thought maybe I had a chance to be selected," said Lane.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the game but I would be lying if I said it was not tough.

"Those things [the prospect of missing out on the World Cup], definitely go through your mind but as a youngster you are not expected to go on and do things.

"If you concentrate on getting fit and return to a good run of form and put your hand up, hopefully you can put yourself in a position like this."