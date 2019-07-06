Super Rugby: Crusaders beat Jaguares 19-3 in final for 10th title

The Crusaders are the most succesful side in Super Rugby history

Super Rugby final Crusaders (10) 19 Try: Taylor Con: Mo'unga Pens: Mo'unga 4 Jaguares (3) 3 Pen: Diaz Bonilla

Crusaders have won their third consecutive Super Rugby title and 10th overall as they beat Argentine club Jaguares 19-3.

It was the Jaguares' first appearance in the final - played at the Crusaders' stadium in Christchurch - in just their fourth season in the competition.

Hooker Codie Taylor scored the only try for the home side, while fly-half Richie Mo'unga kicked 14 points.

The match was All Blacks captain Kieran Read's last game for the Crusaders.

Read, a two-time World Cup winner with New Zealand, will retire from international rugby after the competition in Japan later this year and join Japanese side Toyota Verblitz next season.