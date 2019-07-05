Women's Rugby Super Series: Nine England changes for Canada game

Captain Sarah Hunter, who led England to a Six Nations Grand Slam in March, returns to the starting line-up

England have made nine changes to the side that beat the USA in their Women's Rugby Super Series opener in San Diego.

Captain Sarah Hunter will start at number eight against Canada with Sarah Beckett joining her in the back row.

Catherine O'Donnell, who was a replacement as the Red Roses opened their title defence with a win, comes into the second row.

"It's huge when Sarah Hunter plays for us," head coach Simon Middleton said.

"We have some great back row players but she has so much character and leadership so it's great to have her back."

Middleton has also opted for a new centre partnership of Emily Scott and Millie Wood, with Carys Williams on the wing, while Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies and Hannah Botterman make up a completely fresh front row.

Jo Brown, who started in the 38-5 win over the Americans, switches from blind-side flanker to open-side.

England, who have won 16 of their past 17 Tests, meet France and New Zealand in their final two games of the five-team tournament.

They last played Canada in the November 2018 Quilter Internationals, scoring five tries in a 27-19 victory at Castle Park in Doncaster.

England starting XV: McKenna; Williams, Wood, Scott, Smith; Harrison, Macdonald; Cornborough, Davies, Botterman, O'Donnell, Aldcroft, Beckett, Brown, Hunter (capt)

Replacements: Kerr, Perry, Edwards, Scott, Cleall, Riley, Scarratt, Reed