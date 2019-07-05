Dragons boss Dean Ryan adds Simon Cross to coaching staff

Dean Ryan is a former England international who coached at Gloucester and Worcester

New Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan has made his first coaching appointment after bringing in Simon Cross to work with defence.

Dragons have not had a specialist permanent defence coach since South African Hendre Marnitz left the region in November 2018.

Former Edinburgh captain Cross will join forces with Ryan again after the pair worked together at Worcester.

Cross also has defence coach experience with Scotland Under-20s and Glasgow.

The 38-year-old previously worked as head coach at Edinburgh Academical, guiding them to the top flight of Scottish club rugby and earning a place in the British & Irish Cup.

"We've identified we needed to add more support around the coaching group across pre-season," said Ryan.

"Having worked with Simon before I know the coaching expertise he brings to a team, around defence."