Luke Baldwin: Worcester scrum-half joins Dragons on loan

Worcester scrum-half Luke Baldwin has joined Dragons on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old joined Warriors from Bristol ahead of the 2015/16 season, having started his career at Saracens.

Last season he made two first-team appearances and spent a spell on loan at Harlequins, while was called up by England Sevens.

"I'm really pleased that the loan has been agreed. It's a fresh start and challenge for me so I'm hugely excited about the move to Wales," Baldwin said.

Baldwin has already worked under Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan at Worcester, and will contest the nine jersey with Rhodri Williams, Tavis Knoyle, Dafydd Buckland and Dan Babos.

"Luke is an experienced and talented scrum-half who I know well from our time together at Worcester Warriors. He will give competition at scrum-half alongside Rhodri and Tavis," Ryan said.

"There's young Welsh talent at the Dragons and we will give them chances to perform, however it's crucial for their development that they get their opportunities at the right time."