Gareth Steenson: Exeter Chiefs star to assist Plymouth Albion's coaching staff
- From the section Rugby Union
Exeter Chiefs fly-half Gareth Steenson is to take on his first role in coaching as part of National League One side Plymouth Albion's backroom staff.
The 35-year-old, who is Chiefs' record points-scorer, will remain a player at Sandy Park but will also help oversee Albion's attacking play.
"This is a great opportunity for me," said Steenson.
"It's great to be a player, but this is a fantastic opportunity to be in a different environment."