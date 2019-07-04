Gareth Steenson: Exeter Chiefs star to assist Plymouth Albion's coaching staff

Gareth Steenson overtook Tony Yapp's league points-scoring record (1,526) at Exeter

Exeter Chiefs fly-half Gareth Steenson is to take on his first role in coaching as part of National League One side Plymouth Albion's backroom staff.

The 35-year-old, who is Chiefs' record points-scorer, will remain a player at Sandy Park but will also help oversee Albion's attacking play.

"This is a great opportunity for me," said Steenson.

"It's great to be a player, but this is a fantastic opportunity to be in a different environment."