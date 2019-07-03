Sebastian de Chaves: Newcastle Falcons sign London Irish lock on a one-year deal

Sebastian de Chaves has twice won the Championship with London Irish

Newcastle Falcons have signed lock Sebastian de Chaves from London Irish on a one-year deal.

De Chaves, 28, was born in South Africa but is English-qualified and has played for Leicester Tigers and most recently the Exiles in the English leagues.

He helped Irish win immediate promotion back to the Premiership last season and will now attempt to go back-to-back following his move to Kingston Park.

"I think Newcastle are in for an exciting season," de Chaves said.

"It's obviously disappointing for the club to drop down a division, but it's a chance for the team to re-set a little and it's a different type of pressure."

Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards added: "Sebastian gives us a big physical presence in the second row and is a welcome addition to our squad.

"He was a Championship title winner last season, he has plenty of experience of English rugby and he joins us in the week that our pre-season preparations got under way."