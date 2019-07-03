Vereniki Goneva: Harlequins sign Newcastle Falcons' Fiji international winger

Vereniki Goneva scored 20 tries in 55 Tests for Fiji

Harlequins have signed Newcastle Falcons' Fiji international winger Vereniki Goneva for the 2019-20 Premiership season.

Goneva, 35, is 14th on the list of all-time top league scorers in England with 58 tries, and at international level has 20 in 55 Tests.

He spent five years at Leicester before joining Falcons in 2016, and offers a replacement for the retired Tim Visser.

"It's a real coup for us," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.

"With Tim's retirement at the end of last season we have been looking to bring in quality to supplement our very exciting young wingers in Gabs [Ibitoye] and Cadan [Murley], and there is no doubt Niki is real quality."

Goneva joins another new import in Springbok three-quarter Travis Ismaiel at The Stoop for the forthcoming campaign.

"They were the first club that I had a jersey for," Goneva said. "My dad bought me one when I was very little because it is his favourite team, and so I have always had an affinity for them."