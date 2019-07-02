Scottish male rugby player banned for taking female fertility drug

Russell becomes the eighth Scotland-based player to be banned for anti-doping offences since 2010

A male Scottish amateur rugby player has been banned for two years for taking a female fertility drug.

Gala winger Craig Russell has been serving an interim suspension since failing an in-competition test in a match against Edinburgh Academicals in October 2017.

Clomiphene, a selective oestrogen receptor modulator, is prohibited at all times by World Anti-Doping.

In men, it can alter testosterone levels for increased muscle mass.

Russell - who is reported to be a police officer - becomes the eighth Scotland-based player to be banned for anti-doping offences since 2010.

A spokesman for Scottish Rugby said: "This has been a long, drawn out case but has now been concluded and demonstrates the strict liability stance taken by Scottish Rugby and UK Anti-Doping. It is the responsibility of every player to play and train cleanly and not seek to take short-cuts through the use of prohibited substances.

"We use an intelligence led approach and will act on any credible information received to instigate testing either in or out of competition."

