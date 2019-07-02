Travis Ismaiel: Harlequins sign South Africa wing from Super Rugby Bulls

Travis Ismaiel scored on his one international appearance for the South Africa side

Harlequins have signed South Africa international Travis Ismaiel from Super Rugby side Bulls on an undisclosed deal.

Ismaiel, 27, amassed 10 tries in 39 Super Rugby games following 22 tries in 42 games in the Currie Cup.

The Pretoria-born wing scored on his one Springboks appearance, crossing against Wales in a 2018 friendly loss.

He arrives at Quins as injury cover for Nathan Earle, who ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in April.

"I have no doubt he will be a huge presence on the pitch for us with his excellent aerial skills," said head of rugby Paul Gustard. "He is fast and is a big man who enjoys running hard.

"We will look for him to work hard to get his hands on the ball as much as we can because, like all our wings, they have magic in them, and we want them to show the league why they are so special."