Nic Cudd: Back-row signs Dragons extension

Back-row Nic Cudd first joined Dragons in 2012

Dragons back-row Nic Cudd has signed a one-year extension with the Welsh region.

The 30-year-old arrived at Rodney Parade in 2012 from Scarlets and has gone on to make 130 appearances.

Cudd will also be part of the Academy coaching set-up as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained last season.

"I'm really pleased to sign the new contract and looking forward to continuing," said Cudd.

"I've had fantastic support from the region throughout my rehabilitation and I can start looking forward to a playing return."