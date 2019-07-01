Mark Lambert: Harlequins prop extends stay into 17th season

Lambert also serves as an ambassador for the Harlequins Foundation and humanitarian organisation Future Hope

Veteran Harlequins prop Mark Lambert has signed a new contract that will extend his career at his only club into a 17th season.

The loose-head, 34, joined Quins in 2003 and has played 239 senior games.

"Lamby has been a phenomenal servant to Harlequins - he is a bear of a man, is bright and has real feel for the game," said head of rugby Paul Gustard.

"Harlequins has been a huge part of my life and my family for the best part of two decades now," Lambert added.

"I feel a huge sense of pride every time I pull on the Quins jersey and I love being part of a team of players who share great challenges and incredible experiences together.

"That is what rugby is about for me and these things will motivate me as much in my 17th professional season as they did in my first."

Lambert, who is chairman of the Rugby Players Association, helped Quins win the Premiership title in 2012 and the LV= Cup the following year.

He is one of only four players to make over 200 appearances for the club, alongside Mike Brown, Chris Robshaw and Danny Care.