Marcoussis Sevens: Wales Sevens win one and lose two in Paris

Media playback is not supported on this device 'If we stick together we will be fine'

Wales Sevens won one and lost two on the opening day of the Marcoussis Sevens event in Paris.

They beat Netherlands 12-10 in their final group game on day one after defeat to Belgium (26-19) and France (32-5) earlier in the day.

Ukraine will be their opponents in the 9th-12th place semi-final on Sunday.

Wales need to finish in the top eight over two competitions to make it through to the World Series qualifying tournament next April.

The second tournament will begin in Kharkiv, Ukraine on 20 July.

Jasmine Joyce and Hannah Jones have been named co-captains for the two Rugby Europe tournaments.

Wales Women Sevens squad: Keira Bevan, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Gwen Crabb, Bethan Davies, Courtney Edwards, Lleucu George, Dyddgu Hywel, Hannah Jones (co-capt), Jasmine Joyce (co-capt), Bethan Lewis, Rebekah O'Loughlin, Lauren Smyth.