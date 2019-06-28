Women's Rugby Super Series: England open with victory over USA

Emily Scarratt scored 13 points for England

Women's Rugby Super Series: England v USA England (26) 38 Tries: Smith, Macdonald, Scarratt, Kerr 2, Hunt Cons: Scarratt 4 USA (5) 5 Tries: Rogers

England got their Women's Rugby Super Series title defence started with a 38-5 victory over the USA in San Diego.

Heather Kerr crossed twice for the Red Roses, with Kelly Smith, Claudia Macdonald, Mo Hunt and Emily Scarratt also scoring to secure a bonus point.

Scarratt added eight points with the boot, as Hope Rogers crossed for the hosts' only score in the first half.

England, who won the tournament in 2017, face Canada next Sunday before meeting France and New Zealand.

The Red Roses lost to New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup final but have now won 16 of their 17 Tests since, and completed the Grand Slam at the Six Nations earlier this year.

England: McKenna; Thompson, Scarratt, Reed, Smith; Harrison, Macdonald; Perry, Kerr, Bern, Aldcroft, Scott, Brown, Packer, Cleall.

Replacements: Nielson, Botterman, Edwards, O'Donnell, Beckett, Hunt, Wood, Williams.