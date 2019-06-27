Hanno Dirksen: Ospreys wing signs new two-year deal
Ospreys wing Hanno Dirksen has signed a new two-year deal with the region.
Dirksen extends his 10-year stay with Ospreys, having made his debut in an LV=Cup defeat to Bath in November 2009.
"It's crazy how quick the time goes," said Dirksen.
The South African-born back, 28, is the 16th member of the Ospreys squad to re-sign this summer, but Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is yet to commit his long-term future to the region with his current deal up after the World Cup.
Dirksen left his hometown of Krugersdorp to join Ospreys.
"I have a family here now and it's nice to be settled in Swansea, so I don't want to be playing rugby anywhere else," he added.
"It's important we kick off the season like we finished off, get a good couple of wins in before the boys come back from the World Cup."
Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke welcomed the re-signing: "He was one of our standout performers across last season.
"Because of his level of consistency he earned the right to be selected in key matches.
"He is a tremendous character and will continue to be a huge asset for us over the coming seasons."