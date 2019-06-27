Ross Ford: Scotland's most capped player retires

Ford made his final appearance for Edinburgh at Murrayfield in April this year

Scotland's record cap holder Ross Ford has confirmed his retirement from playing and will now help coach the country's best young talent.

The hooker, who won his 110th and final cap in 2017, left Edinburgh this summer after 197 appearances in 11 years.

Former British & Irish Lion Ford, 35, will put his experience to use in the Scottish Rugby academy.

"There's a lot of talent here so if I can help them develop, hopefully they'll go on to big things," he said.

Ford began his career at Border Reivers and played in the World Cup in 2007, 2011 and 2015, as well as going on the 2009 Lions tour.