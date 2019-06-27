Jasmine Joyce and Hannah Jones lead Wales Sevens side

Wales Women Sevens squad

Jasmine Joyce and Hannah Jones have been named as Wales Sevens co-captains for the two Rugby Europe tournaments.

Wales need to finish in the top eight over two competitions to make it through to the World Series qualifying tournament next April.

The Marcoussis Sevens event will be held in Paris this weekend (29-30 June).

The second tournament will begin in Kharkiv, Ukraine on 20 July.

Joyce and Jones were part of Wales' Commonwealth Games squad last year and were key figures in this season's Women's Six Nations.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'If we stick together we will be fine'

Bethan Lewis is the other member of the squad to have competed at the Commonwealth Games while Dyddgu Hywel, Alisha Butchers and Keira Bevan are also experienced sevens players.

This will be the first senior international tournament for six players.

Wales are trying to get on the World Series next year to boost the profile of the sport.

"The women and girls' strategy is very clear," said WRU Community Director Geraint John.

"We want to grow the women's game in Wales and we believe Sevens will help us to do that."

Wales Women Sevens squad: Keira Bevan, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Gwen Crabb, Bethan Davies, Courtney Edwards, Lleucu George, Dyddgu Hywel, Hannah Jones (co-capt), Jasmine Joyce (co-capt), Bethan Lewis, Rebekah O'Loughlin, Lauren Smyth.