Stan South: Exeter Chiefs sign former Harlequins forward

Stan South made 30 appearances for Harlequins in his five seasons at the club

Exeter Chiefs have signed former Harlequins forward Stan South on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who can play in either the second or back row, had been due to join Championship club Coventry on a two-year deal after leaving Quins.

But injuries to new Exeter recruits Will Witty and Tom Price have forced Chiefs to bring in cover.

"It's a new start, a new challenge, but it's one that I can't wait to get stuck into," South said.