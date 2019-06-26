Cooper Vuna: Newcastle sign Bath winger

Cooper Vuna was born in Auckland

Newcastle have signed wing Cooper Vuna from Bath on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old is a dual code international with Tonga and has also won two caps in union for Australia.

Vuna joins Newcastle, who were relegated from the Premiership last season, having made 47 Premiership appearances for Worcester and Bath.

Director of rugby Dean Richards told the Falcons website: "Cooper has fantastic footwork, great power and handling ability."

Vuna added: said: "The main things that attracted me to Newcastle were the attacking style of play that the Falcons are known for, and the chance to work with a quality director of rugby like Dean Richards and his coaches."