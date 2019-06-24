Sam Wolstenholme: Wasps sign scrum-half from Yorkshire Carnegie

Prop Mike Daniels made 34 appearances for Worcester Warriors

Wasps have signed scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme from Yorkshire Carnegie, but have cancelled a deal for prop Mike Daniels after he failed a medical.

Wolstenholme, 20, joins after making 23 appearances for the Leeds-based Championship side.

The signing of Daniels, 26, from Championship side Nottingham was initially announced in February.

The club has also announced that fly-half Jacob Umaga has been promoted to the first team from their academy.

The 20-year-old is the nephew of former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga and has scored four tries in seven first-team appearances.