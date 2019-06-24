David O'Connor: Ulster recruit second row to join brother Alan in senior squad

David O’Connor was released from the Leinster academy in 2017

Second row Alan O'Connor will be joined by his brother David in the Ulster squad for next season.

Coach Dan McFarland has offered the younger O'Connor brother a development deal after finalising his 44-man squad.

The former Leinster academy lock will join Ulster from All-Ireland League club Lansdowne.

The 24-year-old is Ulster's sixth summer signing alongside Jack McGrath, Sam Carter, Matt Faddes, Bill Johnston and Gareth Milasinovich.

"The squad is developing nicely," said McFarland.

"We need to have quality throughout the squad; sometimes that's down to recruitment, a lot of the time it's down to bringing the young guys through. Getting a healthy mixture of the two is really important."

Ulster will begin pre-season training on Monday, 1 July.