Ulster flanker Marcell Coetzee named in South Africa training squad

Marcell Coetzee was a key figure in Ulster's progression to the Champions Cup knockout stages and Pro14 play-offs
Ulster back-row Marcell Coetzee has been named in a 26-strong South Africa training squad ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship next month.

The 28-year-old's call-up by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will offer Coetzee a chance to earn his place in the squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Coetzee endured an injury-hit spell after moving to the province in 2016, putting his Springbok career on hold.

An impressive 2018-19 campaign for Ulster has led to the call-up.

Coetzee was named Ulster Rugby Writers' Player of the Year for last season.

South Africa begin their bid to win the Rugby Championship when they host Australia on 20 July.

