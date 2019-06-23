Moscow Sevens: England finish third after beating Germany

Ben Harris
Ben Harris scored two tries in the third-place play-off

England beat Germany 24-14 to finish third at the Moscow Sevens in the first round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series.

They had earlier beaten Wales 45-14 in the quarter-final but lost 24-19 to France in the semi-final.

England won all three group games on Saturday against Spain, Georgia and Russia.

The tournament serves as a ranking event for the official European Olympic qualification event in July.

In the third-place play-off against Germany, two first-half tries from Ben Harris gave England a 10-7 lead at the break.

Dan Norton extended the lead after the break, with a further try from Harry Glover securing the win.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you