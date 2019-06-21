Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: Scotland scrum-half joins Racing 92 as injury cover

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Finn Russell
Sam Hidalgo-Clyne will link up with Scotland colleague Finn Russell at Racing 92

Out-of-contract Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne has joined French Top 14 side Racing 92 to provide injury cover.

The 25-year-old, capped 12 times, left Scarlets by mutual consent last week after a year in Llanelli.

He has signed for Racing as a medical joker, easing the burden on the squad during the Rugby World Cup period.

The club are set to be without first-choice scrum-half Maxime Machenaud, who is likely to be in the France squad for the global showpiece in Japan.

A former Pro12 young player of the year, Hidalgo-Clyne spent the latter part of last season on loan at Harlequins in the English Premiership, after joining Scarlets from Edinburgh a year ago.

Last capped in June 2018, he will link up with Scotland fly-half Finn Russell at his new club in Paris.

He is not part of Gregor Townsend's World Cup training squad, and will join his new team-mates on 1 July.

Racing finished fourth in last term's Top 14 before being knocked out of the play-offs by La Rochelle, and reached the European Champions Cup quarter-finals, where they suffered a narrow defeat by Toulouse.

