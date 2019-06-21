World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v England (Sat)

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake is captain of Wales Under-20s in Argentina

Wales coach Gareth Williams makes six changes in personnel, plus one positional, to face England in Saturday's fifth-place final at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

An injury to Max Llewellyn sees Deon Smith move to centre, with Tomi Lewis on the wing.

Harri Morgan starts at scrum-half in front of Dafydd Buckland.

Rhys Davies and Nick English come in at prop, while Ed Scragg replaces Morgan Jones in the second row.

Iestyn Rees has been rewarded for his fine form with a starting berth at blindside flanker ahead of Lennon Greggains.

Wales beat New Zealand 8-7 in their previous match to reach this stage and coach Williams has freshened his starting XV for the game in Rosario, Argentina (14:30 BST).

"We have rotated the squad quite effectively over the tournament, some of it has been forced on us because of injuries, but we are comfortable in changing our combinations," Williams said.

"We've got Harri Morgan coming back in. He picked up a virus after the first game so he has been building back up and it's quite unfortunate for Dafydd Buckland, who has been amazing in the last three games."

Wales have also been boosted with the news Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler will take his place in the midfield, after his one-match suspension was overturned.

"We went through the appeals process and it's great Tiaan is on the park," said Williams. "He will go on to the Ospreys and will be a fantastic player for them moving into next season, so hopefully he can sign off with us on a positive note."

Wales U20s: Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Deon Smith (Dragons), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys, capt), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Jac Price (Scarlets), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets).

Replacements: Garin Lloyd (Ospreys), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Tom Hoppe (Dragons), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Tom Devine (Dragons), Ioan R Davies (Cardiff Blues), Will Griffiths (Dragons).