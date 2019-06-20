Tom Griffiths: Centre joins Dragons from Saracens
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Centre Tom Griffiths has joined Welsh region Dragons from English and European champions Saracens.
The Gloucester-born 23-year-old is Welsh-qualified, but has been capped at under-18 and under-20 level by England.
"Tom is a talented young centre who has spent the last four seasons working on his game in the Saracens set-up," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.
"He is keen to now really prove himself, take on a new challenge and is excited by the opportunity at Dragons."
Griffiths has also played on loan at London Scottish and Bedford Blues.