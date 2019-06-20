New Scarlets trio includes lock Danny Drake from New Zealand

Danny Drake has been in the Blues development system and wider Blues Super Rugby squad

Scarlets have signed three new players, including lock Danny Drake from New Zealand province North Harbour.

The 24-year-old's signing came at the same time Scarlets announced two recruits who are moving from Welsh rivals.

Scrum-half Dane Blacker is leaving Cardiff Blues for Parc y Scarlets and tight-head prop Alex Jeffries is joining them from Ospreys.

"I'm really excited to touch down on Welsh soil," said Drake.

Former Wales Under-18s and 20s player Blacker has played in the Pro14 and European Champions Cup and arrives following the departure of Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne.

Jeffries is also a former Wales age-grade international and made 18 senior appearances for Ospreys.

Drake will have a fellow New Zealander as company at lock in Sam Lousi, who joins from Super Rugby side Hurricanes under new coach Brad Mooar.

"Danny, Dane and Alex are talented young players who will be excellent additions to our squad," said Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels.

"We have worked hard to ensure we have put together a group of players capable of competing for silverware and re-signing players of the calibre of Johnny McNicholl, Jon Davies, Ken Owens, Rob Evans and others have been crucial to that."

